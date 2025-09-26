Listen Live
Cincinnati Reds Beat Pittsburgh Pirates To Stay In Wild Card Hunt

Published on September 26, 2025

Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

The Cincinnati Reds tightened their grip on the National League wild-card race Thursday night, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 2–1 in a tense, playoff-style battle at Great American Ball Park.

Lodolo Strikes Out 12 Before Injury

Starter Nick Lodolo delivered his best stuff of the season, tying his career high with 12 strikeouts and keeping the Pirates’ bats quiet deep into the game. But the night ended with concern when Lodolo left in the seventh inning with a right groin injury, leaving Reds fans holding their breath as the postseason push continues.

Marte’s Heroics Seal the Win

The Pirates threatened in the ninth, when Bryan Reynolds launched a deep drive to left field that looked destined to leave the park. Noelvi Marte had other plans, making a leaping, highlight-reel grab at the wall to rob Reynolds of a game-tying home run and preserve the narrow lead.

Key Bats Provide Just Enough

Offensively, the Reds scratched across the runs they needed thanks to Noelvi Marte and Gavin Lux, who each drove in a run. Their timely hits proved critical in a game where every at-bat carried October intensity.

Wild-Card Outlook Brightens

With the win, Cincinnati improves to 10 wins in their last 17 games, an impressive September surge after sitting six games out of a wild-card spot earlier in the month. The Reds also hold the tiebreaker over both the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving them an extra edge in the race for the final NL wild-card berth.

