BET AWARDS: Tune In Sunday

Get the popcorn ready and plan to spend Sunday night parked on the couch, because it’s that time again — the BET Awards!

This year’s extravaganza is hosted by Jamie Foxx. Bruno Mars will open the show. Musical performers also include Nicki Minaj, Migos, DJ Khaled, Janelle Monae, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Miguel, YG and Jay Rock.

Khaled leads the pack with six nominations. Kendrick Lamar has five nods, while SZAisn’t far behind with four shots to win.

It all goes down at 8 p.m. Sunday night live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

