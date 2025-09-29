The Cincinnati Reds Secured Spot In The 2025 MLB Playoffs

Source: John Fisher / Getty

The Cincinnati Reds are headed to the postseason after a dramatic finish to a season filled with highs, lows, and plenty of surprises. Clinching the final National League wild card spot, the Reds capitalized on a late-season surge—helped in part by the New York Mets’ late collapse—to secure their place in October baseball.

This year was never meant to be a win-now campaign. The Reds’ front office chose long-term development over aggressive trade deadline deals, signaling that the future remains the franchise’s priority. Despite that conservative approach, the team’s youthful core showed enough resilience and talent to push through and claim a playoff berth.

Among the brightest storylines of the season was the emergence of top prospect Sal Stewart, who made an immediate impact in his short time at the big-league level. Stewart’s poise at the plate and flashes of power gave fans a glimpse of what could become a cornerstone for Cincinnati’s future success.

Still, the road to the postseason was anything but smooth. The Reds battled inconsistency and missed opportunities to bolster the roster, which at times threatened to derail their playoff hopes. Yet, their ability to overcome adversity and finish strong reflects the grit and determination that has defined this club.

As the Reds turn their attention to the playoffs, fans can celebrate a season that balanced growth and competitiveness, proving that the team’s future is as promising as the October stage they’ve now reached.