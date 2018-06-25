CLOSE
BET AWARDS RECAP: All About The Music

The BET Awards got off to a rocky start Sunday night, with host Jamie Foxx trying too hard with jokes that just didn’t land. While some of the night’s biggest winners — including Tiffany Haddish and Cardi B — were at work or at home, Foxx tried to compensate by pulling celebs like Donald Glover up on stage.

Tiffany won Best Actress, while Cardi B took Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award.

In a night full of highs and lows, the musical performances were a strong point. Jamie Foxx revisited his Ron Delirious role from the “Walk It Talk It” video to introduce Migos(sans Drake). Some say H.E.R. stole the show, while the old heads couldn’t help but get emotional seeing Marshia Ambrosius, Ledisi and Yolanda Adams paying tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award winner Anita Baker.

Meek Mill also made the most of his time in the spotlight. He performed a new song called “Stay Woke” on a stage decorated to look like a city street, with various staged action unfolding around him. He rocked a hoodie with XXXTentacion and Jimmy Wopo’s faces airbrushed on it.

Nicki Minaj was another standout, performing a medley of hits — including “Chun-Li,” “Rich Sex,” and “Big Bank” — before wrapping up her set atop a bedazzled pink horse.

The lows were most of the attempts at comedy (both live and pre-produced) and the awards themselves. More than half of the award categories were left off the broadcast, including several of the major ones.

WINNERS LIST:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Anita Baker

Best Collaboration Award: DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”

Best Group Award: Migos

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award: Cardi B

Best New Artist Award: SZA

The Best International Act AwardDavido (Nigeria)

Best Actress Award: Tiffany Haddish

Best Movie Award: Black Panther

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award: Cardi B — “Bodak Yellow”

