Tyrese Gibson Has A Warrant Over Cane Corso Killing Neighbor’s Dog

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Arrest Warrant Issued for Tyrese Gibson After Cane Corso Kills Neighbor’s Pet

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson is facing legal trouble after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with a fatal dog attack in Buckhead.

According to reports, Gibson’s Cane Corso attacked and killed a neighbor’s pet, a dog named Henry. The neighbor, Harrison Parker, described Henry as “one of the most wonderful dogs” and shared his devastation over the loss.

Security video from the neighborhood showed Gibson’s dogs roaming freely, scratching at doors, and running through yards shortly before the incident. Gibson admitted he believed his dogs were responsible for the attack and acknowledged they had gotten out before. Despite being asked by animal control, he did not surrender the dogs at the time, instead saying he would be taking a “mental health break.”

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts addressed the situation, stressing the importance of responsible pet ownership and commending the police for their quick response in handling the dangerous dog case in the Tuxedo Court neighborhood.