Listen Live
News

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat's Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer's Hair

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer’s Dreadlocks

LeBron James joined Kai Cenat on the final day of his Mafiathon event after gaining over 1 million subscribers. King James cut his locs.

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
LeBron James x Kai Cenat

LeBron James wouldn’t be the first name most would associate with one of the world’s biggest streamers in Kai Cenat, but the future NBA Hall of Fame player was definitely in the building. With Kai Cenat achieving his goal of gaining 1 million subscribers, LeBron James snipped the 23-year-old’s signature dreadlocks at the end of the subathon event.

Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3, an around-the-clock streaming event that featured celebrities and social media figures from all walks of life, concluded on September 30 after going for a month straight. Cenat teased that he would cut his hair if he hit his subscriber goal, which he did in epic fashion.

LeBron James, also referred to as LeBarber by Cenat, came through the Mafiathon with his daughter, Zhuri James, and snipped Cenat’s dreadlocks one by one. With the cutting of the last strand of hair, the room erupted dramatically, with Cenat posing with his hair as James mugged in the background.

Cenat said that this would be the final Mafiathon of his streaming career.

Photo: Screenshot/Twitch

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer’s Dreadlocks  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 100.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Apryl Jones Reveals Cincinnati Upbringing in Carlos King Interview

WOSL TACOS AND TEQUILA WW
Contests

Win Tickets to Tacos and Tequila Festival!

News

FOX19’s Rob Williams Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close