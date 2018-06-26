CARDI B: Speaks On Secret Wedding

rdi B has finally explained why she stayed quiet about her secret marriage to Offset.

She wrote on Twitter, “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new, breaking up and making up, and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no make up and no ring. I appreciate the love and my husband so much for still wanting me to have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me! Well now since you lil nosy [effs] know — at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock.”

Alongside the rant, she left a caption: “This [is] why I named my album Invasion of Privacy…’cause people will do the most to be nosy about your life. Welp [eff] it.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Cardi knows what it’s like to have all your business put out there — that’s why she values her privacy so much.

It really makes you wonder what else she might be keeping secret.

So did they plan the reveal for the BET Awards ? Or did Offset slip up and spill the beans?

? Or did Offset slip up and spill the beans? Talk about having your cake and eating it too. She gets to have a low-key, intimate affair in her bedroom and a big blowout bash after she gives birth.

In the social media age, we expect access to any and all information the second it happens.

