Fans Criticize Tina Turner Statue

Tina Turner Statue in Tennessee Sparks Backlash from Fans

The hometown of music icon Tina Turner has honored her legacy with a new statue, but not all fans are impressed with the tribute.

In Brownsville, Tennessee, a 10-foot bronze sculpture was unveiled near Nutbush, depicting Turner in her signature style — voluminous hair, short skirt, and microphone in hand. The piece was created by sculptor Fred Ajanogh to celebrate the life and career of the late singer.

However, fans quickly took to social media to question the likeness of the statue to Turner. One critic called it an “abomination,” while another joked that the artist must have “never met Tina Turner.” Others described the piece as so far from realistic that its “opposite-of-uncanny” look has at least brought people together in shared criticism.

Quoting one of Turner’s most famous songs, another fan commented: “I’m not sure that the person who created this newly unveiled statue of Tina Turner was the ‘Simply the Best’ person for the job.”

While reactions have been mixed, the statue still stands as a reminder of Turner’s roots in Tennessee and the global impact of her legendary career.