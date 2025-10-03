Michael Jackson Fans Gearing Up To Thriller Challenge 2025

Source: Dave Hogan / Getty

Blog Title: Join the Global Groove: The Thriller Challenge 2025 Is Here!

Every Halloween season, fans of the King of Pop unite in a global celebration like no other — the Thriller Challenge. And this year, the energy is bigger than ever with the #ThrillerChallenge2025!

This annual event, led by devoted Michael Jackson fans worldwide, kicks off at midnight on October 31 and runs through November 1, aiming to make the legendary hit “Thriller” the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify and Apple Music.

But it’s more than just streaming — it’s a movement.

How It Works:

Participants are encouraged to stream “Thriller” repeatedly over the two-day period and share their efforts online using the hashtag #ThrillerChallenge2025. From curated playlists and creative dance tributes to throwback photos and themed costumes, fans flood social media with their love for MJ and his iconic music video.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Whether you’re a lifelong Moonwalker or a new listener discovering the magic of “Thriller” for the first time, this challenge is a chance to celebrate Michael Jackson’s enduring impact on music, dance, and pop culture.

Be Part of Music History

The Thriller Challenge 2025 isn’t just a fan tradition — it’s a global tribute. It’s about honoring Michael Jackson’s legacy, reliving the magic of the “Thriller” video, and uniting a worldwide community of music lovers through rhythm, creativity, and pure Halloween fun.

So, grab your red jackets, hit play, and get ready to dance your way into the record books. Let’s make “Thriller” top the charts again — just like MJ would’ve wanted.

Start streaming at midnight.

Share with #ThrillerChallenge2025.

Celebrate the legend.