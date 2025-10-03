Four-Star 2026 Forward Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Four-Star 2026 Forward Kayden Allen Commits to Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball

The Cincinnati Bearcats have scored a major recruiting win for their 2026 class with the commitment of Kayden Allen, a highly regarded four-star forward. Allen, known for his athleticism, versatility, and high basketball IQ, announced his decision this week, choosing Cincinnati over several top programs.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Allen is a dynamic frontcourt player who excels on both ends of the floor. His ability to score inside and out, defend multiple positions, and rebound effectively makes him a perfect fit for head coach Wes Miller’s system.

Allen’s commitment marks a big step forward for the Bearcats as they continue to build a competitive roster in the Big 12. His decision reflects growing national confidence in Cincinnati’s program and the direction it’s heading under Miller’s leadership.

Rated as one of the top forwards in the 2026 class, Allen brings not only elite talent but also a strong work ethic and leadership qualities that could make him an immediate contributor once he steps on campus.

With Kayden Allen on board, the Bearcats are sending a clear message: they’re ready to compete at the highest level — and they’re attracting the kind of talent to make it happen.

Welcome to the Queen City, Kayden Allen.