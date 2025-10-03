Listen Live
News

Pro-Trump Rapper Sheff G Sentenced For Attempted Murder

Sheff G, Rapper Who Appeared At Trump Rally, Sentenced For Attempted Murder

Drill rapper, Sheff G, was under investigation that included gang-related shootings, when he took the stage with Trump during a May 2024 rally. 

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 23, 2024

New York drill rapper Sheff G, who joined President Trump during a campaign rally last year, has been sentenced to five years in jail after admitting that money made from his musical career was used to finance gang activity. 

According to HuffPost, Sheff, whose legal name is Michael Williams, pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted murder and conspiracy, and while the prosecutor wanted a 20-year prison sentence, the judge agreed to a plea deal that allows Williams to serve five years in jail and five years of supervised release. 

“This defendant had talent and opportunity, but chose to use them to fuel violence instead of building a better future,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said after the sentencing, HuffPost reports. 

Williams had already been connected to a long-term investigation that included gang-related shootings when he took the stage with Trump during a May 2024 rally. The 27-year-old also had a massive following on social media, and his videos on YouTube had been viewed millions of times.

Reports claim that Williams was a member of the 8 Trey Crips and reportedly spent money on chains and items for gang members who battled with rival gangs. More than 30 alleged members of the 8 Trey Crips and their affiliate, the 9 Ways gang, have been indicted. “Twenty-three have pleaded guilty to various charges while seven cases are still pending,” HuffPost reports. 

“They say the rapper acted as a getaway driver on at least one occasion, chauffeuring three co-defendants to and from a 2021 shooting that targeted a rival but instead hit two bystanders. Sheff G even treated gang members to a lavish dinner at a Manhattan steakhouse to celebrate a 2020 shooting that killed a purported rival gang member and injured five others, according to prosecutors,” HuffPost continued.

Tegan Chambers, who performs under the rap name Sleepy Hallow, also appeared on stage with Trump and Sheff G during the May 23, 2024, rally in the Bronx. Chambers pled guilty to one count of conspiracy and was sentenced to a year in jail last week. 

A Trump campaign spokesman claimed that they had no idea that the two rappers were facing charges and were unclear whether the young men asked Trump’s people to perform or vice versa. 

Photo: Getty

Sheff G, Rapper Who Appeared At Trump Rally, Sentenced For Attempted Murder  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

8 Items
Music

Marking the Calendar: Iconic R&B and Hip-Hop Songs About Dates

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

News

Here’s What Changes for Ohioans as New Laws Take Effect Tuesday

Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Cincinnati Bengals
Sports

Joe Burrow Set For Surgery, Will Miss Eleven Games

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close