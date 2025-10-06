Listen Live
Chris Brown Cancels Memphis Stop On Breezy Bowl XX Tour

Published on October 6, 2025

Chris Brown Cancels Memphis Stop on Record-Breaking Breezy Bowl XX Tour

Fans in Memphis were left disappointed after Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX tour stop at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium was abruptly canceled. The October 18 show was set to be a milestone moment — marking the stadium’s first major concert in 25 years — before promoters unexpectedly pulled the plug.

Ticketmaster confirmed the cancellation but did not give a reason, noting that refunds will be automatically processed within 14 to 21 days.

Despite the setback, the Breezy Bowl XX tour has been nothing short of a blockbuster success. As of September 27, the tour has grossed $241.4 million and sold 1.7 million tickets, according to AllHipHop.com. The move from arenas to ballparks has significantly boosted attendance, tripling audience capacity and driving record-breaking revenue compared to Chris Brown’s previous tours.

While Memphis fans won’t get to see the star live this time around, the Breezy Bowl XX tour continues to make its mark as one of the biggest tours of Chris Brown’s career.

