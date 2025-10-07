Listen Live
Should The Bengals Make A Move For Kirk Cousins?

Published on October 7, 2025

Cincinnati Bengals Fans Rally
Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Should the Bengals Make a Move for Kirk Cousins?

The Cincinnati Bengals are facing a growing concern with quarterback Jake Browning’s recent struggles reading defenses. As the offense sputters, the conversation has shifted to finding a reliable solution under center — and one name gaining attention is Kirk Cousins. Known for his leadership and consistency across multiple teams, Cousins could bring the stability and experience the Bengals need to stay competitive.

However, his potential acquisition doesn’t come without challenges. The financial implications of adding Cousins are significant, but the long-term benefits might outweigh the cost if it helps solidify the Bengals’ offense.

Other names in the mix include Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson, and rookie Shedeur Sanders, each offering unique skill sets. The team could also explore a reunion with Andy Dalton or take a chance on quarterbacks like Gardner Minshew, Tyrod Taylor, Tommy DeVito, or Drew Lock. One thing’s for sure — Cincinnati’s quarterback situation is worth keeping an eye on.

Bengals Cincinnati Bengals Russell Wilson

