BEYONCE, JAY-Z, OUTKAST: Rolling Stone Century Club

Rolling Stone has declared Beyonce and Jay-Z’s “Crazy in Love” the best song of the 21st century.

Other Top 10 tracks named for the 2000s include OutKast’s “Hey Ya!,” M.I.A.’s “Paper Planes,” Jay-Z’s “99 Problems” and “Runaway” by Kanye West and Pusha T. Right outside the Top 10, they’ve got joints by Kendrick Lamar, Missy Elliott and Eminem.

Check out the entire list over at RollingStone.com.

Fasho Thoughts:

These are some weird picks. “Runaway” doesn’t even get played in the club like that.

Lists in magazines and on the Internet are designed to make people argue. If you see this list and it makes you want to argue, the writers have done their jobs.

Music moves so fast these days that a song from a year ago, let alone 10 or 15, feels ancient.

Watch the Throne — Beyonce and Jay-Z prove with every move why they’re music royalty.

Also On 100.3: