Ohio Governor Imposes 90-Day Ban on THC Hemp Products

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced a 90-day ban on intoxicating hemp products — including THC-infused gummies and drinks — after lawmakers failed to take action on regulation.

The ban, set to begin October 14, prohibits the sale of these products. Retailers must either return them to manufacturers or hand them over to law enforcement for disposal.

Lawmakers could extend the ban, but some businesses are expected to challenge the move in court as the legal status of hemp-derived THC remains uncertain.