Listen Live
Local

Ohio Governor ImPoses 90-Day Ban On THC Hemp Products

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Ohio State Football White House
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Ohio Governor Imposes 90-Day Ban on THC Hemp Products

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced a 90-day ban on intoxicating hemp products — including THC-infused gummies and drinks — after lawmakers failed to take action on regulation.

The ban, set to begin October 14, prohibits the sale of these products. Retailers must either return them to manufacturers or hand them over to law enforcement for disposal.

Lawmakers could extend the ban, but some businesses are expected to challenge the move in court as the legal status of hemp-derived THC remains uncertain.

Related Tags

Getty governor Mike DeWine Ohio

More from 100.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

Entertainment

Michael Porter Jr. Splits Rent With Girlfriend Despite $200M Contract

Cincinnati Bengals
Sports

Joe Burrow Set For Surgery, Will Miss Eleven Games

An apartment building in Lincoln Heights, Ohio, on September 22
Local

Lincoln Heights Residents Demand Action Now

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close