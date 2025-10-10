Listen Live
Joe Flacco Hits The Ground Running With The Cincinnati Bengals

Published on October 10, 2025

Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions - NFL 2025
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals made a bold move, and it’s already paying off. Newly acquired quarterback Joe Flacco has quickly found his footing with his new team, impressing both coaches and teammates alike.

Just hours after finalizing the trade, the Bengals decided to start Flacco — a testament to their confidence in his experience and skill. And he hasn’t disappointed. Flacco has demonstrated an impressive ability to recall plays, adapt to the offense, and fit seamlessly into the team’s game plan.

The whirlwind of adjustments that comes with joining a new team mid-season can rattle even the most seasoned players, but Flacco’s professionalism and positive attitude have stood out. From film sessions to practice drills, he’s earned respect in a short period, showing that leadership isn’t just about what happens on the field — it’s also about how you approach the grind off it.

As Cincinnati gears up for its matchup against Green Bay, all eyes will be on Flacco to see if this smooth transition translates into game-day success. If his first impression is any indication, the Bengals have a quarterback who’s ready to lead and make an immediate impact.

