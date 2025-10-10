Listen Live
Entertainment

3 Songs You Didn’t Know Stevie Wonder Wrote for Other Musicians

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2007
Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Stevie Wonder: The Songwriting Genius Behind the Hits

When most people think of Stevie Wonder, they picture the iconic singer, multi-instrumentalist, and performer who defined R&B and soul music. But beyond his own legendary catalog, Wonder has also written some of the greatest hits for other artists — often leaving his unmistakable mark on their sound.

In 1967, Wonder co-wrote “Tears of a Clown” for The Miracles, a song that would go on to become a Motown classic. Fast forward to 1974, and he lent his talent to Minnie Riperton’s breakthrough album, “Perfect Angel”, playing multiple instruments and even writing some tracks under a pseudonym due to Motown-related concerns. The album showcased his versatility and willingness to support other artists while keeping his signature style intact.

Wonder’s influence didn’t stop there. He also wrote “I Can’t Help It” for Michael Jackson’s 1979 album Off The Wall, delivering the infectious grooves and Clavinet riffs that only he could produce. Through these collaborations, Stevie Wonder’s genius extended far beyond his own voice, shaping the sound of an era and leaving an indelible mark on the careers of some of music’s biggest stars.

Stevie Wonder wasn’t just creating hits for himself — he was crafting timeless songs that would resonate across generations.

Related Tags

Getty Motown Stevie Wonder

More from 100.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

Entertainment

Michael Porter Jr. Splits Rent With Girlfriend Despite $200M Contract

Entertainment

Cardi B Admits She Was Too Depressed to Record After Offset Breakup

Cincinnati Bengals
Sports

Joe Burrow Set For Surgery, Will Miss Eleven Games

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close