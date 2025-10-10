3 Songs You Didn’t Know Stevie Wonder Wrote for Other Musicians

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Stevie Wonder: The Songwriting Genius Behind the Hits

When most people think of Stevie Wonder, they picture the iconic singer, multi-instrumentalist, and performer who defined R&B and soul music. But beyond his own legendary catalog, Wonder has also written some of the greatest hits for other artists — often leaving his unmistakable mark on their sound.

In 1967, Wonder co-wrote “Tears of a Clown” for The Miracles, a song that would go on to become a Motown classic. Fast forward to 1974, and he lent his talent to Minnie Riperton’s breakthrough album, “Perfect Angel”, playing multiple instruments and even writing some tracks under a pseudonym due to Motown-related concerns. The album showcased his versatility and willingness to support other artists while keeping his signature style intact.

Wonder’s influence didn’t stop there. He also wrote “I Can’t Help It” for Michael Jackson’s 1979 album Off The Wall, delivering the infectious grooves and Clavinet riffs that only he could produce. Through these collaborations, Stevie Wonder’s genius extended far beyond his own voice, shaping the sound of an era and leaving an indelible mark on the careers of some of music’s biggest stars.

Stevie Wonder wasn’t just creating hits for himself — he was crafting timeless songs that would resonate across generations.