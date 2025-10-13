Taraji P. Henson’s “Can We Talk?” Summit Brings Major Sisterhood & Starpower

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

When Taraji P. Henson, Megan Thee Stallion, and Sherri Shepherd share the same stage on the same day, you know the conversation is about to be good. And even more, it’s going to be real.

The moment happened at Taraji’s “Can We Talk?” Multicultural Arts & Wellness Summit, hosted by her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, and it was everything we needed. The annual event, now in its fifth year, isn’t just another celebrity gathering. It’s a safe space – and a series of experiences – where culture, community, and mental health collide.

And with everything happening in the news, on our timelines, and on our televisions, it’s no surprise that this year’s conversations hit even closer to home.

Taraji P. Henson Summit: Megan Thee Stallion Shares The Moment She Knew She Needed To See A Therapist

Megan Thee Stallion arrived in a look that was equal parts sophisticated and sexy. She rocked a tailored black double-breasted blazer dress with gold buttons in a mini length. The rapper accessorized her outfit with simple gold jewelry, sheer black tights, and sleek pumps. Her hair was pinned in soft curls – giving femininity, flirtiness, and power all in one.

But while her look was flawless, the story she shared on stage with Taraji was everything but. During the summit’s Sunday brunch conversation, Megan opened up about a dark time in her life — one that pushed her to finally seek therapy.

“One day I was like, I’m really sad, and it’s really scary how sad I am,” she admitted, according to viral clips. “I didn’t care what happened to me, and I did not want to feel like that. I should care about my life.”

Taraji, seated beside her, gently nodded. “I understand,” she said. “I’ve been there.”

The full fireside chat was a reminder of why we love Megan beyond the music. She’s always been the hot girl who can turn up the energy, but she’s also the woman who isn’t afraid to say she’s still figuring it out. And that honesty is what makes her that girl.

Taraji P. Henson Summit: Sherri Shepherd Talks Boundaries – And No Explanations

If Megan brought the vulnerability, Sherri Shepherd brought the wisdom. The comedian and talk-show host arrived in a chic houndstooth checkered jacket draped over a matching strapless dress with oversized black buttons and a front slit — serving grown-woman confidence with a side of grace.

When it was her turn to speak, Sherri kept it real about what life looks like in her 50s — balancing motherhood, entrepreneurship, and peace of mind.

“At my age, I’ve realized I don’t need to explain myself to anyone,” she said with a laugh. It’s a truth that Taraji P. Henson has echoed in her own interviews, often sharing how reaching a certain stage in life comes with the freedom to choose peace over pressure. For women still learning to navigate that balance — especially those who are used to showing up for everyone else — both Taraji and Sherri’s words stand out.

Taraji P. Henson Summit: Why It Matters

As the woman behind the entire movement, Taraji has spent years doing the work on herself and for her community. She’s made it her mission to normalize therapy and mental health conversations in Black households. Her three-day “Can We Talk? Summit” brought together therapists, artists, and cultural leaders for a weekend of change. From the World Art Bazaar to wellness sessions and fireside chats, every detail reflected Taraji’s signature blend of heart and hustle.

Watching Taraji, Megan, and Sherri share the same stage felt powerful. Three women at different stages of life, all basically saying the same thing: it’s okay to not be okay. Whether you’re on tour, on TV, or just trying to make it through the week, you still deserve space to rest, reset, and feel whole.

