Alicia Reece Advocates for Cancer Prevention

Commissioner Reece Hosts Second Annual Cancer Awareness Expo

Published on October 14, 2025

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece Hosts Second Annual State of Cancer Caucus & 513Relief Bus Cancer Awareness and Prevention Health Expo

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece is calling the community to action for an important cause — the Second Annual State of Cancer Caucus & 513Relief Bus Cancer Awareness and Prevention Health Expo.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 15th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Greater Southwest Ohio Urban League (3458 Reading Rd). The day begins with the State of Cancer Forum at 9:00 AM, followed by a 513 Relief Bus stop offering valuable health services to the community.

This year’s theme — “Help Us Paint the County Pink & Honor Cancer Survivors” — shines a spotlight on prevention, early detection, and support for those battling cancer and those who have survived it.

Event Highlights & Services Include:

  • Hamilton County 513Relief Bus
  • UC Health Mobile Mammography Bus
  • Lung Cancer Pre-Screening
  • Cervical Cancer Prevention
  • Prostate Screenings
  • Head/Neck Cancer Screenings and More

The day will feature a special State of Cancer presentation and call to action, uniting local leaders, healthcare providers, and residents to raise awareness and expand access to life-saving screenings.

Commissioner Reece’s continued efforts through the 513Relief initiative aim to bring resources directly to the community, making healthcare more accessible and equitable for all Hamilton County residents.

Join in this impactful event to learn, connect, and help make a difference in the fight against cancer.

