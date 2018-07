GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL: Beyonce, Sheeran, Vedder Join Lineup

The lineup has been announced for this year’s Global Citizen Festival, which will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa and celebrate the life and work of Nelson Mandela.

Oprah Winfrey will deliver the keynote address at the December 2nd event which boasts a lineup of performers including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, Pharrell Williams and others.

Other celebrities, including Naomi Campbell, Sir Bob Geldof, Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker will be on hand as presenters. The Global Citizen Festival is organized by the Global Poverty Project which aims to end extreme poverty.

Also On 100.3: