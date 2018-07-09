CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Drake’s Surprise Wireless Festival Set Didn’t Quite Save The Day

The 20-minute show wasn’t enough to make up for headliner DJ Khaled’s no-show.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Drake & Virgil Abloh Celebrate Miami Art Week At The American Express Platinum House At The Miami Beach EDITION

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Which would you rather see: 20 minutes of Drake or an hour long set from DJ Khaled? The answer from fans in England might surprise the OVO faithful.

Drizzy had a busy weekend, dropping a new freestyle, hitting a billion first week streams and doing a surprise show at in the U.K.’s Wireless Festival in place of Khaled and Cardi B.

But fans who travelled, waited and paid top dollar to see a headline set from Khaled we’re not satisfied with the brief treat from Aubrey.

And after the Featival admitted it knew about Khaled’s travel conflict months in advance, attendees began demanding their money back, and shitting on the company for failing to keep it funky with them up front.

One disgruntled fan tweeted:

“You knew for MONTHS but only took Khaled off the lineup just before the weekend?? And the ‘headline act’ you replaced him with was a 20 minute set????”

Another added: “As great as Drake was. The was not a headliner performance he was on stage for about twenty minutes he even said you guys were trying to stop the set 🙃🙃🙃 give people back their money. Headliner is for at least an hour”

Hit the jump to see more of what frustrated customers had to say about the whole debacle.

Drake’s Surprise Wireless Festival Set Didn’t Quite Save The Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Drake’s Surprise Wireless Festival Set Didn’t Quite Save The Day

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close