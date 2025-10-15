Questlove to Direct HBO Documentary on Earth, Wind & Fire’s Legendary Legacy

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Music lovers, get ready — Questlove is bringing the story of one of the greatest bands of all time to the screen. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician and filmmaker is working on a new HBO documentary about Earth, Wind & Fire, set to premiere in 2026.

The film will explore the band’s unmatched legacy, cultural impact, and timeless catalog that has shaped generations of music fans. Questlove shared his excitement about the project, saying, “To grow up listening to the music is one thing, but to be handed the keys to the kingdom of preserving history is another.”

The documentary promises exclusive access to Earth, Wind & Fire’s archives and has the full support of Maurice White’s estate, honoring the vision of the band’s legendary founder, who launched the group in 1969.

This will be the first official Earth, Wind & Fire documentary since 2001’s “Shining Stars: The Official Story of Earth, Wind & Fire.” Questlove’s storytelling track record speaks for itself — his acclaimed works “Summer of Soul” and “Sly Lives!” earned rave reviews, with “Summer of Soul” taking home both a Grammy Award and an Academy Award.

With Questlove at the helm, fans can expect an intimate, soulful, and celebratory look at the band that gave the world classics like “September,” “Reasons,” and “Let’s Groove.” This documentary is sure to be a powerful tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire’s enduring influence on music, culture, and the spirit of unity their sound continues to inspire.