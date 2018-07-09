CLOSE
National
Home > National

Brace Yourself: This Republican Just Gave The Most Ridiculous Reason For Why He Can’t Be Racist

Can it get any stupider than this?

0 reads
Leave a comment

White people can act racist as hell and find any excuse to defend their foolishness. Whether it’s Permit Party, BBQ Becky, or even our bigoted president, white folks can exhibit pure racism but rarely ever own it. This latest GOP lawmaker is a prime example.

See Also: 5 Powerful Moments From 2018 ESSENCE Fest In New Orleans

Virginia Rep. Scott Taylor was recently accused of siding with proudly racist Virginia GOP Senate candidate Corey Stewart, according a Virginia-Pilot report on Friday. Democratic opponent Elaine Luria called on Taylor to condemn Stewart’s horribly racist comments that included defending the Confederate Flag and Robert E. Lee, a traitor who wanted to dismantle America. Taylor refused, and so people said if he won’t shut down a clear racist then he himself must co-sign the despicable behavior.

Taylor’s said that can’t be. His logic? He can’t be racist because his son is named after a “Black guy.”

Yep, you read that right.

“I don’t give a shit about Corey Stewart,” Stewart ranted. “No one else does either except for Democrats who are trying to target me. … No one cares, except for a small teeny amount of people you met at the cupcake place. What are they trying to say? That Scott Taylor likes Corey Stewart so therefore he’s a racist?”

He continued: “Do you think that’s going to play here? My son is named after a Black guy. I’m a military guy. We don’t give a shit about where you come from. Black, white, brown, gay, straight. I don’t care.”

Fix it, Jesus.

No word on which Black guy his son was named after. Let’s just hope it isn’t Ben Carson or Clarence Thomas. But what was perhaps even more telling than those racist comments is that his district is 22 percent Black — meaning the answer is to vote him out in November!

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Outraged! This Black Doctor Couldn’t Even Go To Her House Without Man Calling Cops

Man Who Called Cops On Black Man At Swimming Pool Is Fired

47th Annual Legislative Conference

Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

9 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Continue reading Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Maxine Waters, or Auntie Maxine as we lovingly call her, has been been a fearless leader of justice for years. The 79-year-old U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district has also been public enemy number one for Trump, but that hasn't stopped her activism. Check out some of her greatest moments.

Brace Yourself: This Republican Just Gave The Most Ridiculous Reason For Why He Can’t Be Racist was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close