Nicki Minaj Threatens to Cancel Sixth Album, Blames Jay-Z and Roc Nation

Source: Udo Salters / Getty

Nicki Minaj shocked fans after announcing she may cancel her highly anticipated sixth studio album, citing pressure from Jay-Z and Roc Nation. The rap superstar took to social media, claiming Roc Nation executives had been urging her to release new music and commit to another tour—requests she ultimately refused.

According to Minaj, the ongoing pressure led her to pull the plug on the project entirely. “They begged me for an album and a tour,” she stated, adding that the situation became overwhelming and creatively draining.

The news has left the Barbz—her loyal fanbase—heartbroken. Many have taken to social media to express disappointment, while others have encouraged Nicki to step away from the spotlight and focus on her mental and emotional well-being.

Earlier this year, Minaj teased a March 27 release date for her sixth album, fueling major excitement following the success of Pink Friday 2. That project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making Nicki the first female rapper in history to earn three chart-topping albums.

Now, with her latest announcement, the future of her next album remains uncertain. Whether this decision marks a temporary pause or a complete cancellation is unclear—but one thing’s for sure: the Queen of Rap has the world watching her next move.