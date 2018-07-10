CLOSE
Cincy
IHOP: Chain Returns To Original Name

Cincinnati IHOb is officially IHOP once again, less than one month after the publicity-seeking restaurant chain announced the name change.

The breakfast place admitted that the name change last month, which was intended to draw more attention to its new burger offerings, was just a publicity stunt. The name-change drew harsh criticism from people on social media and was labelled by many an “epic failure.” The company tweeted on Monday, “That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers).” (Buzzfeed)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • No one really thought the name change was permanent, right?
  • It’s not yet known if the stunt worked.
  • The chain should reveal whether more burgers were sold over the past month as a result of the stunt.
  • IHOP has and always will be about pancakes.
Photos
