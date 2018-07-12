CLOSE
NICKI MINAJ: $5k Push Present To Cardi B

Cardi B got a “push present” from Nicki Minaj, of all people.

Nicki set aside their rivalry to celebrate this major milestone. Nicki spent five-grand on baby Kulture Kiari Cephus, who shares a name with her father, Kiari Cephus [pr: key-ARE-ee SEE-fuss] aka Offset.

Moments after Cardi announced the delivery on Wednesday, a gift basket was delivered to her doorstep in Atlanta. Nicki told the store to “make it as girly as possible.” So Kulture came home from the hospital to a basket full of fancy dolls, stuffed animals, bedazzled onesies and a sterling silver rattle.

Cardi received skin care products to treat chaffed nipples and stretch marks.  (The Blast)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • They’re giving Kulture a nickname, right? The rest of the family doesn’t go by their birth name,
  • Cardi has to be thrilled beyond belief. Be out with the baby before the dog days of summer.
  • Cardi spent the final month of pregnancy in the recording studio so she has new music to release from the bank in the early months of raising a child.
  • Possibly a little jealousy on Nicki’s part. She turns 36 this year without any prospects of a starting a family with a decent man.
Don Juan Fasho

