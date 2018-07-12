NICKI MINAJ: $5k Push Present To Cardi B

Cardi B got a “push present” from Nicki Minaj, of all people.

Nicki set aside their rivalry to celebrate this major milestone. Nicki spent five-grand on baby Kulture Kiari Cephus, who shares a name with her father, Kiari Cephus [pr: key-ARE-ee SEE-fuss] aka Offset.

Moments after Cardi announced the delivery on Wednesday, a gift basket was delivered to her doorstep in Atlanta. Nicki told the store to “make it as girly as possible.” So Kulture came home from the hospital to a basket full of fancy dolls, stuffed animals, bedazzled onesies and a sterling silver rattle.

Cardi received skin care products to treat chaffed nipples and stretch marks. (The Blast)

Fasho Thoughts:

They’re giving Kulture a nickname, right? The rest of the family doesn’t go by their birth name,

Cardi has to be thrilled beyond belief. Be out with the baby before the dog days of summer.

Cardi spent the final month of pregnancy in the recording studio so she has new music to release from the bank in the early months of raising a child.

Possibly a little jealousy on Nicki’s part. She turns 36 this year without any prospects of a starting a family with a decent man.

