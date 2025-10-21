Joe Flacco Opens Up About Trade To The Bengals

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Joe Flacco Opens Up About Trade, Bengals Face Week 8 Decisions Amid League Shakeups

NFL veteran Joe Flacco is making headlines again—this time for sharing the story behind his surprising trade from the Cleveland Browns. Flacco revealed the emotional and mental whirlwind he faced over a span of just 10 days, explaining how quickly the move unfolded and how he stayed grounded through the uncertainty. His calm, professional approach has earned him respect around the league—and even a new nickname from Bengals players, who’ve humorously dubbed him “The Aflacco,” inspired by the famous insurance duck commercials.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals have some tough choices to make heading into Week 8. A standout performance from one of their veteran players has sparked debate in the locker room about playing time and depth chart adjustments. The coaching staff will need to balance loyalty, momentum, and long-term strategy as they prepare for a crucial matchup.

Elsewhere in the league, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is keeping his cards close to the vest, still undecided on whether Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor will get the start against Cincinnati. The uncertainty adds another layer of intrigue to the Bengals’ defensive preparation.

In other NFL news, Brandon Graham is set to come out of retirement and rejoin the Philadelphia Eagles, bringing veteran leadership and experience back to the locker room. And in Denver, Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been suspended for one game after an incident involving unsportsmanlike conduct toward a referee, drawing sharp criticism from league officials.

From Flacco’s veteran composure to roster moves shaking up multiple teams, Week 8 is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable yet.