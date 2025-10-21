Listen Live
Sports

Joe Flacco Opens Up About Trade To The Bengals

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Joe Flacco Opens Up About Trade, Bengals Face Week 8 Decisions Amid League Shakeups

NFL veteran Joe Flacco is making headlines again—this time for sharing the story behind his surprising trade from the Cleveland Browns. Flacco revealed the emotional and mental whirlwind he faced over a span of just 10 days, explaining how quickly the move unfolded and how he stayed grounded through the uncertainty. His calm, professional approach has earned him respect around the league—and even a new nickname from Bengals players, who’ve humorously dubbed him “The Aflacco,” inspired by the famous insurance duck commercials.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals have some tough choices to make heading into Week 8. A standout performance from one of their veteran players has sparked debate in the locker room about playing time and depth chart adjustments. The coaching staff will need to balance loyalty, momentum, and long-term strategy as they prepare for a crucial matchup.

Elsewhere in the league, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is keeping his cards close to the vest, still undecided on whether Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor will get the start against Cincinnati. The uncertainty adds another layer of intrigue to the Bengals’ defensive preparation.

In other NFL news, Brandon Graham is set to come out of retirement and rejoin the Philadelphia Eagles, bringing veteran leadership and experience back to the locker room. And in Denver, Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been suspended for one game after an incident involving unsportsmanlike conduct toward a referee, drawing sharp criticism from league officials.

From Flacco’s veteran composure to roster moves shaking up multiple teams, Week 8 is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable yet.

Related Tags

Bengals Cincinnati Bengals Getty

More from 100.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Mariah Carey Insists She Truly Doesn’t Know Jennifer Lopez

100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 45 Yrs of Empowering Black Media

35 Items
Entertainment

In Case You Missed It: Tacos and Tequila Festival Recap

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close