8 New Faces Join Cincinnati Women’s Basketball

Published on October 22, 2025

Cincinnati v Connecticut
Source: Benjamin Solomon / Getty

The Cincinnati Bearcats women’s basketball team made their presence felt at the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day, presented by New Era, held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Head Coach Katrina Merriweather was joined by players Reagan Jackson, Mya Perry, and Destiny Thomas to represent the Bearcats on the conference stage. Jackson, a junior guard, brings leadership and scoring ability; Perry, a senior guard, adds experience and defensive intensity; and Thomas, a redshirt junior center, anchors the team with her size and inside presence.

The event gave fans and media an early look at the Bearcats’ mindset heading into the upcoming season as they continue to build momentum in the Big 12. Under Coach Merriweather’s guidance, Cincinnati looks determined to make an impact and compete at a high level in one of college basketball’s toughest conferences.

