Erykah Badu Details Music Making As A Sport

Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor-relam@radio-one.com

Erykah Badu continues to prove that her artistry extends far beyond the studio. For the past 25 years, she has spent roughly eight months each year on the road, sharing her unmistakable sound and spirit with audiences around the world. Despite her constant touring schedule and immense influence on neo-soul and R&B, Badu has released only three albums over that same period, a reflection of her belief that music should come from genuine inspiration rather than pressure.

Outside of her music, Badu has built a life rooted in purpose and passion. She has raised three children, explored acting, and embraced her calling as a doula, assisting in both births and transitions at life’s end. Her multifaceted journey reflects her belief in the interconnectedness of art, healing, and humanity.

Badu compares making music to playing a sport, something she trains for but only truly engages in when she has something meaningful to express. Performing, however, remains her sanctuary. She describes being on stage as therapeutic, a place where she feels most at home and most alive.

Through her voice, her energy, and her authenticity, Erykah Badu continues to remind the world that true artistry is not about constant output, but about creating from the soul when the time feels right.