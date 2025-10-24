Listen Live
Entertainment

Chris Brown Appears In London Court Ahead Of 2026 Trial

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Chris Brown , Yella Beezy , TY $, Ty Dolla Sign , Joyner Lucas , Tory Lanez , Indigo , IndioGoat
Source: Victoria McGraw @VICTORIASAIDIT / Radio 1 Digital

Chris Brown Appears in London Court Ahead of 2026 Trial

Singer Chris Brown appeared in a London court for a hearing ahead of his trial next year on charges of attacking a music producer in a London nightclub.

Brown denied attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and a lesser charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, over what prosecutors described as an “unprovoked attack” involving a bottle in 2023.

Brown appeared alongside his co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, where both men confirmed their names but did not speak further during the proceedings.

The singer was granted bail in May after paying 5 million pounds, which allowed him to continue his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour that concluded recently.

Related Tags

chris brown London

More from 100.3
Trending
Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Mariah Carey Insists She Truly Doesn’t Know Jennifer Lopez

Entertainment

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 45 Yrs of Empowering Black Media

Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions
Sports

Bengals Trade For Joe Flacco Amid Joe Burrow Injury Concerns

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close