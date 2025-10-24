Source: Victoria McGraw @VICTORIASAIDIT / Radio 1 Digital

Chris Brown Appears in London Court Ahead of 2026 Trial

Singer Chris Brown appeared in a London court for a hearing ahead of his trial next year on charges of attacking a music producer in a London nightclub.

Brown denied attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and a lesser charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, over what prosecutors described as an “unprovoked attack” involving a bottle in 2023.

Brown appeared alongside his co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, where both men confirmed their names but did not speak further during the proceedings.

The singer was granted bail in May after paying 5 million pounds, which allowed him to continue his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour that concluded recently.