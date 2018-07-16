CLOSE
WORLD CUP: France Takes The Title

Despite exceptional play on both sides, much of the high scoring in France’s rough and tumble 4-2 World Cup victory over Croatia Sunday came in unexpected ways.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and French president Emmanuel Macron joined 78,000 others in the stands of Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where lightning and thunder threatened but never interrupted the match.

France took the lead when Mario Mandžukić of Croatia accidentally headed the ball into his own net.Ten minutes later, another Croatian player tied the score with a brilliant drive.

France made it 2-1 on a penalty kick awarded after a Croatian defender’s hand accidentally touched the ball. Paul Pogba‘s shocking rebound of his own shot on goal added a third point.

six minutes later, 19-year-old Kylian Mbappé put victory out of reach for Croatia with a fourth.

A nonchalant kick by French goalie Hugo Lloris and an alert and accurate response allowed Mandžukić, who headed in the first goal, to get one back with scarcely any effort.

The other unexpected development, reportedly organized by the Russian resistance group Pussy Riot, was the four people wearing police uniforms who ran onto the pitch in the second half. Security tackled them and hauled them off in a matter of seconds.

  • The World Cup is as exciting a sporting event as any. Why can’t America see that?
  • America totally needs to assemble a world-class in time for the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022.
  • France is the first team to score four goals in a World Cup final in more than 45 years.
  • This was France’s third time in the finals.
WORLD CUP: France Takes The Title

