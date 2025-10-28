Tina Knowles Shares How She Was Supported Before Cancer Surgery

Tina Knowles Shares Emotional Moment with Beyoncé and Solange Before Breast Cancer Surgery

Tina Knowles is opening up about her breast cancer journey and the powerful moment she shared with her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, before undergoing surgery for stage 1 breast cancer.

In a heartfelt revelation, Tina shared that Beyoncé and Solange sang the gospel classic “Walk With Me” to her before the procedure — a gesture that deeply moved her and brought comfort in a difficult moment. “It was so beautiful,” Tina said, recalling how their voices and love gave her strength heading into surgery.

The 70-year-old matriarch, designer, and businesswoman revealed her diagnosis in her new memoir, “Matriarch,” hoping to raise awareness and encourage women to stay on top of their health. She admitted that she had missed her scheduled mammogram during the Covid pandemic because of cancellations, something she now urges others not to postpone.

Tina’s story is not just about survival, but about family and support. Beyoncé and Solange stood by her side every step of the way, joined by Kelly Rowland and Angie Beyince, forming a powerful circle of love around her during recovery.

By sharing her experience publicly, Tina Knowles continues her legacy as more than just the mother of global superstars — she’s an advocate for women’s health, reminding everyone of the importance of early detection and unwavering family support.