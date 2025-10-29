Listen Live
FC Cincinnati Advances in MLS Cup Playoffs

Kévin Denkey Lifts FC Cincinnati To Playoff Victory Over Columbus Crew

Published on October 29, 2025

FC Cincinnati v Columbus Crew - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
Source: Chris Carter / Getty

Kévin Denkey Lifts FC Cincinnati to Playoff Victory Over Columbus Crew

In a thrilling start to the MLS Cup Playoffs, FC Cincinnati edged out the Columbus Crew 1-0, thanks to a clutch goal from Kévin Denkey in the 78th minute. The sold-out TQL Stadium roared as Denkey’s strike sealed a hard-fought win, setting the tone for what promises to be an intense playoff series between the Ohio rivals.

Cincinnati controlled much of the match, outshooting Columbus 12-6 and displaying exceptional poise on defense. The backline held firm under pressure, while the midfield dictated tempo and created key chances throughout the game.

Fueled by an electric home crowd, FC Cincinnati’s energy and discipline proved to be the difference. Head coach Pat Noonan’s side maintained their composure late in the match, closing out the win with confidence.

With the victory, FC Cincinnati takes a crucial 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series and now heads to Columbus looking to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

