RUSSIA SUMMIT: More Republicans Slam Trump Over Remarks

Donald Trump continued to receive negative pushback Monday from members of his own party following his private summit and public joint press conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, who is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said, “Everyone who’s dealt with Putin understands fully that the best way to deal with him is through strength…The president’s comments made us look as a nation more like a pushover.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement, “The Russians are not our friends and I entirely believe the assessment of our intelligence community.”

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich tweeted, “President Trump must clarify his statements in Helsinki on our intelligence system and Putin. It is the most serious mistake of his presidency and must be corrected – immediately.”

One of the first lawmakers to issue a written response to the press conference was Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who wrote, “This is bizarre and flat-out wrong. The United States in not to blame. America wants a good relationship with Soviet-style aggression. When the President plays these moral equivalence games, he gives Putin a propaganda win he desperately needs.” (ABC News)

This may be the most pushback Trump has received from Republicans since taking office.

Democrats also criticized Trump, but that was expected.

For the record, Trump took Putin’s word that Russia didn’t interfere in our election over evidence discovered by multiple U.S. intelligence agencies and officials.

