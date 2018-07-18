CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

ALL-STAR GAME: American League Wins 8-6 In 10 Innings

2 reads
Leave a comment

The All-Star Game was decided much like the World Series – with a pair of Houston Astros hitting back-to-back home runs off a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

On Tuesday night it was Astros Alex Bregman and George Springer hitting homers off Ross Stripling. It helped the AL win 8-6 and rack up its 13th victory in 16 All-Star games. Bregman was named the game’s MVP.

The All-Star Game continued the general trend in the baseball this season — lots of home runs and strikeouts. Tuesday’s game featured a record-setting total of 10 homers with 25 strikeouts – 13 by N.L. pitchers and a dozen by the A.L. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Tuesday’s game might be Manny Machado‘s last game in the Baltimore Orioles uniform. He’s rumored to be traded to the Dodgers.
  • Machado ended up taking a selfie with possible future teammate Matt Kemp during the game. After Kemp doubled, the A.L. shortstop took out his phone and snapped a photo of the pair together.
  • Joey Voto hit the 10th home run, but he also made a costly error, when he dropped a foul ball near the dugout railing.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

10 , 8-6 , all star game , AMERICAN , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , in , INNINGS , league , wins

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading ALL-STAR GAME: American League Wins 8-6 In 10 Innings

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close