ALL-STAR GAME: American League Wins 8-6 In 10 Innings

The All-Star Game was decided much like the World Series – with a pair of Houston Astros hitting back-to-back home runs off a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
On Tuesday night it was Astros Alex Bregman and George Springer hitting homers off Ross Stripling. It helped the AL win 8-6 and rack up its 13th victory in 16 All-Star games. Bregman was named the game’s MVP.
The All-Star Game continued the general trend in the baseball this season — lots of home runs and strikeouts. Tuesday’s game featured a record-setting total of 10 homers with 25 strikeouts – 13 by N.L. pitchers and a dozen by the A.L. (USA Today)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Tuesday’s game might be Manny Machado‘s last game in the Baltimore Orioles uniform. He’s rumored to be traded to the Dodgers.
- Machado ended up taking a selfie with possible future teammate Matt Kemp during the game. After Kemp doubled, the A.L. shortstop took out his phone and snapped a photo of the pair together.
- Joey Voto hit the 10th home run, but he also made a costly error, when he dropped a foul ball near the dugout railing.
