Government Shut Down: Impact on Food Aid Programs

Government Shutdown Threatens Food Assistance For Millions As Halloween Nears

Published on October 31, 2025

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine...
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Government Shutdown Threatens Food Assistance for Millions as Halloween Nears

As Halloween approaches, millions of Americans face more than just scary costumes and haunted houses — a government shutdown is threatening access to critical food assistance programs.

The shutdown, now entering its fourth week, is putting 1.4 million Ohioans at risk of losing access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). In Cuyahoga County alone, nearly 190,000 residents depend on this lifeline. If the impasse continues, it could surpass the record 35-day shutdown of 2018, disrupting essential services and leaving countless families uncertain about how they’ll put food on the table.

Nonprofits that rely on federal funding — including food pantries and assistance organizations — are also feeling the strain. Many are scrambling to find alternative resources to keep their shelves stocked and their communities supported.

Senator Ben Ray Luján recently introduced a bill aimed at continuing funding for food assistance during the shutdown, but the measure was blocked, underscoring the urgent need for local action.

Community members, college students, and organizations are being encouraged to step up, volunteer, and donate to local food banks and shelters. With federal help in limbo, it’s up to the community to ensure that no one goes hungry during this challenging time.

This Halloween, the real fright isn’t ghosts or goblins — it’s the growing hunger crisis many families could face if the shutdown continues.

