Eminem and Rihanna's Iconic Collaboration Unveiled

Eminem and Rihanna’s “The Monster” Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Published on October 31, 2025

2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Eminem and Rihanna’s chart-topping 2013 collaboration “The Monster” has officially surpassed one billion views on YouTube, marking another major milestone for both superstars.

The music video, released on December 16, 2013, was directed by Rich Lee — his third collaboration with Eminem — and features Rihanna as his therapist, guiding him through scenes that reference key moments from his career and past videos. The powerful visuals blend reflection and redemption, resonating with fans worldwide.

Upon release, “The Monster” received widespread acclaim and went on to earn three nominations at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, including Best Male Video, Best Collaboration, and Best Direction.

This achievement marks Eminem’s ninth video to hit the billion-view milestone, joining classics like “Love The Way You Lie” and “Without Me.” For Rihanna, it’s her 12th video to cross the billion-view mark, placing her among the most-watched artists on the platform alongside her other hits like “Work,” “Umbrella,” and “Stay.”

With “The Monster” continuing to climb in streams and views over a decade later, it’s clear that the duo’s chemistry — and the song’s haunting message — still captivate fans across generations.

