CHRIS BROWN: Catches Fainting Fan

Imagine being invited on stage by your favorite artist only to faint in front of a live crowd. It actually happened to one Chris Brown fan.

Breezy invited a little boy on stage during a recent performance. You could see on the kid’s face how excited he was to be standing next to his hero, grinning from ear to ear. But when Chris went to dap him up and give him a hug, he passed out from all the excitement. That’s when Brown’s cat-like reflexes kicked in and he caught the kid before he hit the ground, delivering him safely to his guardian.

Brown shared the video on Instagram.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Those are dad instincts kicking in.
  • I hope that was the kid’s parent or guardian Chris handed him to.
  • Could this have turned into a lawsuit if Brown invited the kid on stage and he wound up getting hurt?
  • It’s really refreshing to have something positive to say about Chris Brown for a change.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

CHRIS BROWN: Catches Fainting Fan

