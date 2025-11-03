Toni Braxton ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Premiere Date

Source: WWD / Getty

Toni Braxton Stars in and Executive Produces New Lifetime Film Exploring Love, Betrayal, and Empowerment

Lifetime is bringing fans another must-see drama with a new film starring and executive-produced by the iconic Toni Braxton. The movie dives deep into themes of betrayal, female empowerment, and unexpected alliances.

Braxton takes on the role of Mel Montgomery, a successful author whose picture-perfect life unravels after she learns that her boyfriend, Richard, has been unfaithful. In a surprising twist, Mel reconnects with Monica, an estranged college friend played by Essence Atkins, who just happens to be engaged to Richard. Together, the two women form an unlikely bond as they confront deception, rediscover self-worth, and hold Richard accountable for his actions.

This project marks another exciting collaboration for Braxton and Atkins, who will also reunite alongside Cree Summer in an upcoming Lifetime film titled “Breathe Again.” That film will follow three women as they navigate love, loyalty, and the pressures of participating in a national dating series.

With her latest work, Braxton continues to shine both in front of and behind the camera—bringing powerful stories of resilience and sisterhood to life.