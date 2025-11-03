Listen Live
Entertainment

Toni Braxton ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Premiere Date

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Messika 20th Anniversary Cocktail
Source: WWD / Getty

Toni Braxton Stars in and Executive Produces New Lifetime Film Exploring Love, Betrayal, and Empowerment

Lifetime is bringing fans another must-see drama with a new film starring and executive-produced by the iconic Toni Braxton. The movie dives deep into themes of betrayal, female empowerment, and unexpected alliances.

Braxton takes on the role of Mel Montgomery, a successful author whose picture-perfect life unravels after she learns that her boyfriend, Richard, has been unfaithful. In a surprising twist, Mel reconnects with Monica, an estranged college friend played by Essence Atkins, who just happens to be engaged to Richard. Together, the two women form an unlikely bond as they confront deception, rediscover self-worth, and hold Richard accountable for his actions.

This project marks another exciting collaboration for Braxton and Atkins, who will also reunite alongside Cree Summer in an upcoming Lifetime film titled “Breathe Again.” That film will follow three women as they navigate love, loyalty, and the pressures of participating in a national dating series.

With her latest work, Braxton continues to shine both in front of and behind the camera—bringing powerful stories of resilience and sisterhood to life.

Related Tags

Braxton Monica toni braxton

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested as Fugitive

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Says She’s “Not Releasing the Album Anymore

WOSL Brandy and Monica Thumbnail
4:43
Entertainment

Brandy & Monica Talk “The Boy Is Mine” Tour and 27 Years of Sisterhood

NFL: OCT 16 Steelers at Bengals
Sports

Joe Flacco Opens Up About Trade To The Bengals

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close