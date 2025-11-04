Crumbl Teams With Martha Stewart

Source: Valerie Terranova / Getty

Martha Stewart Partners with Crumbl for Limited-Time Dessert Collection Inspired by Her Iconic Book

Lifestyle legend Martha Stewart is teaming up with Crumbl Cookies for a mouthwatering new collaboration that celebrates her timeless touch on entertaining and baking. The limited-time dessert collection takes inspiration from Stewart’s very first book, “Entertaining,” bringing some of her classic favorites to life in cookie form.

The exclusive lineup includes:

Chocolate Tarte Cookie

Coconut Layer Cake Cookie

Mile-High Lemon Pie Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie Thin

Crumbl co-founder Sawyer Hemsley praised the partnership, calling Stewart the “original lifestyle icon” and a true inspiration for bakers and hosts everywhere. Thomas Joseph, EVP of Culinary at Marquee Brands, shared that the collaboration is a delicious way to bring the Martha Stewart brand into the modern food and beverage world.

To make it even sweeter, limited-edition Martha Stewart boxes will be available for Crumbl’s six-pack cookie orders during the collaboration period — perfect for gifting or treating yourself in true Martha fashion.

Fans can expect elegance, flavor, and a dash of nostalgia in every bite.