Logan Wilson Eyes New Opportunities with Cowboys

Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson Reportedly Near Trade To Dallas Cowboys

Published on November 4, 2025

Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson Reportedly Near Trade to Dallas Cowboys

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly finalizing a deal to send linebacker Logan Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick, marking the end of Wilson’s tenure in Cincinnati.

According to reports, Wilson requested a trade after rookie Barrett Carter took over as the team’s starting linebacker. The shift came amid a noticeable decline in Wilson’s playing time under new defensive coordinator Al Golden, who has been implementing fresh rotations and schemes on defense.

Wilson, drafted by the Bengals in 2020, quickly became one of the team’s most reliable defenders, known for his instinctive play and leadership on the field. Over his career in Cincinnati, he’s tallied multiple interceptions, sacks, and over 400 tackles, helping anchor the defense during the team’s recent playoff runs.

While the trade may come as a surprise to fans, it underscores the Bengals’ commitment to developing young talent and reshaping their defensive identity. For Wilson, the move to Dallas offers a fresh start — and an opportunity to make an impact on a Cowboys defense looking to bolster its linebacker depth.

