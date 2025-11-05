Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

Candidate Votes Percent Jan-Michele Lemon KearneyRace not called 43,971 8.98% Scotty JohnsonRace not called 40,781 8.33% Meeka OwensRace not called 39,826 8.13% Anna AlbiRace not called 39,028 7.97% Mark JeffreysRace not called 38,380 7.84% Seth WalshRace not called 35,176 7.18% Jeff CramerdingRace not called 34,870 7.12% Evan NolanRace not called 34,790 7.11% Ryan JamesRace not called 33,689 6.88% Liz Keating 24,526 5.01% Christopher Smitherman 17,496 3.57% Laketa Cole 15,267 3.12% Linda Matthews 10,521 2.15% Don Driehaus 9,928 2.03% Gary Favors 9,898 2.02% Steve Goodin 9,690 1.98% Dale Mallory 7,966 1.63% Dawn Johnson 7,270 1.48% Aaron Weiner 6,478 1.32% Raffel Prophett 6,374 1.30% Stephan Pryor 5,233 1.07% Jerry Corbett 4,283 0.87% Audricia Brooks 4,190 0.86% Donald Washington 3,879 0.79% Brandon Nixon 3,036 0.62% Kevin Farmer 3,011 0.61% Brian Ennix 51 0.01%

Cincinnati Election Results: Mayor Aftab Pureval Wins Re-Election

Cincinnati voters made their voices heard on Election Day, shaping the city’s leadership and priorities for the years ahead.

Mayor Aftab Pureval has been re-elected, defeating challenger Cory Bowman in a decisive victory. Pureval secured roughly 78% of the vote, reaffirming strong support from residents for his administration’s focus on public safety, affordable housing, and economic development.

In addition to the mayoral race, voters weighed in on several City Council and Hamilton County issues. Early results show a mix of incumbents and new faces headed to City Hall, signaling both continuity and fresh perspectives on city policy.

Across Hamilton County, residents also voted on a range of levies and local measures impacting schools, social services, and infrastructure. While official certification is still underway, early returns suggest steady support for key community initiatives, including continued investment in senior services and neighborhood revitalization.

The 2025 election marks another chapter in Cincinnati’s ongoing push toward growth, inclusion, and innovation — with leaders promising to keep building on the city’s momentum.

VIA WLWT:

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY RACES: