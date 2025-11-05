Cincinnati Election Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Jan-Michele Lemon KearneyRace not called
|43,971
|8.98%
|Scotty JohnsonRace not called
|40,781
|8.33%
|Meeka OwensRace not called
|39,826
|8.13%
|Anna AlbiRace not called
|39,028
|7.97%
|Mark JeffreysRace not called
|38,380
|7.84%
|Seth WalshRace not called
|35,176
|7.18%
|Jeff CramerdingRace not called
|34,870
|7.12%
|Evan NolanRace not called
|34,790
|7.11%
|Ryan JamesRace not called
|33,689
|6.88%
|Liz Keating
|24,526
|5.01%
|Christopher Smitherman
|17,496
|3.57%
|Laketa Cole
|15,267
|3.12%
|Linda Matthews
|10,521
|2.15%
|Don Driehaus
|9,928
|2.03%
|Gary Favors
|9,898
|2.02%
|Steve Goodin
|9,690
|1.98%
|Dale Mallory
|7,966
|1.63%
|Dawn Johnson
|7,270
|1.48%
|Aaron Weiner
|6,478
|1.32%
|Raffel Prophett
|6,374
|1.30%
|Stephan Pryor
|5,233
|1.07%
|Jerry Corbett
|4,283
|0.87%
|Audricia Brooks
|4,190
|0.86%
|Donald Washington
|3,879
|0.79%
|Brandon Nixon
|3,036
|0.62%
|Kevin Farmer
|3,011
|0.61%
|Brian Ennix
|51
|0.01%
Cincinnati Election Results: Mayor Aftab Pureval Wins Re-Election
Cincinnati voters made their voices heard on Election Day, shaping the city’s leadership and priorities for the years ahead.
Mayor Aftab Pureval has been re-elected, defeating challenger Cory Bowman in a decisive victory. Pureval secured roughly 78% of the vote, reaffirming strong support from residents for his administration’s focus on public safety, affordable housing, and economic development.
In addition to the mayoral race, voters weighed in on several City Council and Hamilton County issues. Early results show a mix of incumbents and new faces headed to City Hall, signaling both continuity and fresh perspectives on city policy.
Across Hamilton County, residents also voted on a range of levies and local measures impacting schools, social services, and infrastructure. While official certification is still underway, early returns suggest steady support for key community initiatives, including continued investment in senior services and neighborhood revitalization.
The 2025 election marks another chapter in Cincinnati’s ongoing push toward growth, inclusion, and innovation — with leaders promising to keep building on the city’s momentum.
VIA WLWT:
