Listen Live
Local

Cincinnati Election Results

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Voters cast their ballot in the California Statewide Special Election
Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty
CandidateVotesPercent
Jan-Michele Lemon KearneyRace not called43,9718.98%
Scotty JohnsonRace not called40,7818.33%
Meeka OwensRace not called39,8268.13%
Anna AlbiRace not called39,0287.97%
Mark JeffreysRace not called38,3807.84%
Seth WalshRace not called35,1767.18%
Jeff CramerdingRace not called34,8707.12%
Evan NolanRace not called34,7907.11%
Ryan JamesRace not called33,6896.88%
Liz Keating24,5265.01%
Christopher Smitherman17,4963.57%
Laketa Cole15,2673.12%
Linda Matthews10,5212.15%
Don Driehaus9,9282.03%
Gary Favors9,8982.02%
Steve Goodin9,6901.98%
Dale Mallory7,9661.63%
Dawn Johnson7,2701.48%
Aaron Weiner6,4781.32%
Raffel Prophett6,3741.30%
Stephan Pryor5,2331.07%
Jerry Corbett4,2830.87%
Audricia Brooks4,1900.86%
Donald Washington3,8790.79%
Brandon Nixon3,0360.62%
Kevin Farmer3,0110.61%
Brian Ennix510.01%

Cincinnati Election Results: Mayor Aftab Pureval Wins Re-Election

Cincinnati voters made their voices heard on Election Day, shaping the city’s leadership and priorities for the years ahead.

Mayor Aftab Pureval has been re-elected, defeating challenger Cory Bowman in a decisive victory. Pureval secured roughly 78% of the vote, reaffirming strong support from residents for his administration’s focus on public safety, affordable housing, and economic development.

In addition to the mayoral race, voters weighed in on several City Council and Hamilton County issues. Early results show a mix of incumbents and new faces headed to City Hall, signaling both continuity and fresh perspectives on city policy.

Across Hamilton County, residents also voted on a range of levies and local measures impacting schools, social services, and infrastructure. While official certification is still underway, early returns suggest steady support for key community initiatives, including continued investment in senior services and neighborhood revitalization.

The 2025 election marks another chapter in Cincinnati’s ongoing push toward growth, inclusion, and innovation — with leaders promising to keep building on the city’s momentum.

VIA WLWT:

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY RACES:

Related Tags

Adams County Brown County Butler County cincinnati Clermont County Getty Mayor

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested as Fugitive

NFL: OCT 16 Steelers at Bengals
Sports

Joe Flacco Opens Up About Trade To The Bengals

Entertainment

Skip Bayless Calls Out Travis Hunter for Getting Baptized on Game Day

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: OCT 21 Big 12 Women's Basketball Media Days
Sports

8 New Faces Join Cincinnati Women’s Basketball

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close