The Voice Contestant Gets First-Ever “Mic Drop” Award

Published on November 5, 2025

Max Chambers Shines on The Voice with Stevie Wonder Classic

Contestant Max Chambers stole the spotlight during the Knockout Round on The Voice with an incredible performance of Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing.” His smooth vocals and confident stage presence wowed the coaches, audience, and viewers at home.

Chambers made The Voice history by earning the show’s first-ever “Mic Drop” award, a new honor introduced in Season 28 to recognize standout performances.

Coach Michael Bublé couldn’t hold back his praise, calling Chambers a frontrunner to win the competition — and possibly the youngest winner in the show’s history.

Fans will have a chance to decide the outcome of the Mic Drop Award during the November 24 episode, with the winning artist set to represent The Voice at the Rose Parade on January 1, 2026.

Adding to the star power this season, The Voice features Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh and Grammy Award winner Zac Brown as mega mentors, guiding contestants through some of the most competitive rounds yet.

Stay tuned — this season of The Voice is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet!

Related Tags

Stevie Wonder the voice

