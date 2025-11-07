Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Malik Messina-Moore Leads Xavier Past Le Moyne in 74–69 Win

Xavier secured a hard-fought 74–69 victory over Le Moyne, powered by a standout performance from Malik Messina-Moore. The guard set the tone early and finished the night with 17 points and five assists, playing a crucial role in closing out the game down the stretch.

Messina-Moore came out firing, dropping 14 of his 17 points in the first half as the Musketeers built a 43–36 lead heading into the break. His playmaking and tempo control helped Xavier maintain their edge even as Le Moyne fought back in the second half.

Roddie Anderson III added 15 points, providing steady scoring and perimeter pressure, while Tre Carroll chipped in 11 points to round out Xavier’s top contributors.

For Le Moyne, Trent Mosquera kept the Dolphins within striking distance with a game-high 20 points. Deng Garang (15 points) and Jakai Sanders (13 points) also delivered strong efforts, but the Musketeers’ early momentum and late-game execution proved too much to overcome.

With the win, Xavier continues to build rhythm and depth as the season progresses—showing promising balance across the roster and a potential breakout star in Messina-Moore.