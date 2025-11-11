Brandy & Monica Bring Star Power to the Kia Forum for ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour Stop

Source: Dan Callister / Getty

Brandy and Monica lit up the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, delivering a powerhouse performance on their highly anticipated The Boy Is Mine tour. The night turned into a true R&B celebration, drawing an A-list crowd that included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Rita Ora, and more—proving the duo’s impact continues to echo across generations.

The stage was just as packed with star power as the audience. Special guest performances from Mario, LL Cool J, O.T. Genasis, and Kelly Rowland kept the energy high and the surprises coming. Each appearance added another layer of nostalgia, talent, and pure entertainment to an already electric evening.

The tour takes its name from Brandy and Monica’s timeless hit “The Boy Is Mine,” which dominated the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 and earned the pair a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. More than 25 years later, the song—and the partnership—remains iconic.

Kicking off on October 16, the tour has been drawing sellout crowds coast to coast and will wrap up December 14 in Jacksonville, Florida. Both singers took to social media after the Forum show to show love to the celebrities who came out in support. Brandy shared her appreciation for Rihanna, while Monica shouted out Queen Latifah, Jenifer Lewis, LL Cool J, and others who made the night special.

With legendary vocals, heartfelt moments, and a room full of stars, Brandy and Monica proved once again why their music—and their story—still resonates today. Their tour continues to be a celebration of legacy, sisterhood, and R&B excellence.