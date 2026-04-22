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Purple People Bridge Set for Major Renovations

Closures planned as long-term repairs set to begin on Purple People Bridge

Published on April 22, 2026

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Roadway approach to the Purple People Bridge - Ohio River - Cincinnati, Ohio & Newport, Kentucky
Source: shermancahal / Getty

The Purple People Bridge is getting a major refresh, and it goes beyond appearance. The City of Newport is moving forward with long term repairs after a 2024 incident that forced the bridge to close for six months.

Construction is scheduled to begin in April and continue through August, marking an important step in restoring the safety and lifespan of this key connection between Kentucky and Ohio. The bridge has long been a favorite for walkers, runners, and visitors taking in skyline views of Cincinnati, making its restoration important for the entire region.

At the same time, Newport is investing in the bridge’s future appeal. A 2 million dollar project will bring dynamic, color changing LED lighting to the structure, creating a vibrant nighttime experience and turning the bridge into more of a destination.

Support from organizations like BeNKY and meetNKY highlights the bridge’s role as a regional asset that supports tourism, community connection, and economic growth.

Updates on the project will be shared on social media by the City of Newport and the Purple People Bridge team so residents and visitors can stay informed.

This project is not just about repairs. It is a reinvestment in a landmark that continues to connect communities across the river.

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