Joe Burrow Nears Return as Bengals Monitor His Recovery from Turf Toe Injury

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

While nothing is guaranteed, the signs are trending in the right direction. Bengals fans now have reason to be excited as their franchise quarterback inches closer to leading the team once again.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is inching closer to a return, showing promising progress as he works back from a lingering turf toe injury. Burrow has been sidelined since Week 2, leaving a major void in the Bengals’ offense and prompting the team to make several roster moves to stay afloat.

In Burrow’s absence, the Bengals signed multiple quarterbacks—including veteran Joe Flacco—to help stabilize the position while their franchise star recovers. Now, with Burrow officially back on the practice field, optimism is growing in Cincinnati, even though he’s not yet cleared for game action.

The Bengals currently have a 21-day window to evaluate Burrow before deciding whether to activate him or place him on season-ending injured reserve. The team is taking a cautious but hopeful approach, monitoring his mobility, strength, and ability to handle pressure on the injured foot.

Burrow, known for his competitiveness and poise, reportedly has his eyes set on a potential Thanksgiving return. If his recovery stays on track, he could make his comeback in a high-stakes matchup against the Baltimore Ravens—a game that could have major playoff implications.