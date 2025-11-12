Listen Live
Kroger's Affordable Freshgiving Bundle for Thanksgiving

Published on November 12, 2025

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Kroger Grocery Stores
Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Kroger Launches Affordable “Freshgiving” Bundle to Feed 10 for Under $5 a Person

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Kroger is making it easier—and more affordable—for families to enjoy a full holiday feast without breaking the bank. The grocery giant has introduced its Freshgiving Bundle, a complete Thanksgiving meal package designed to serve 10 people for under $4.75 per person.

The bundle includes a 14- to 16-pound frozen turkey along with a wide selection of holiday favorites: Kroger-brand stuffing, chicken broth, sweet corn, baby carrots, cranberry sauce, yams, Idaho potatoes, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, fried onions, ready-to-bake rolls, pumpkin puree, and whipped topping. To top it all off, Campbell’s Turkey Gravy rounds out the perfect Thanksgiving spread.

Kroger’s budget-friendly deal comes at a time when families are feeling the impact of rising food prices and supply concerns—particularly a turkey shortage linked to bird flu and other diseases. The Freshgiving Bundle aims to bring relief to shoppers who still want to create a classic Thanksgiving experience without the high cost.

Kroger isn’t alone in offering these affordable holiday meal bundles. Other major retailers have joined in to help families celebrate on a budget: Walmart is offering a 10-person meal for around $40, Target has a $20 bundle for four, and Amazon features a $25 dinner option for five with premade sides.

These bundles reflect a growing trend toward convenience and value during the holidays—helping families spend less time worrying about costs and more time focusing on what matters most: good food, gratitude, and togetherness.

