Erykah Badu Channels Attention In Berlin Ahead of New Album

Published on November 12, 2025

Erykah Badu Performs In Milan
Source: Sergione Infuso – Corbis / Getty

Erykah Badu continues to redefine what it means to experience music. In Berlin, the neo-soul icon held an intimate and meditative listening session to mark twenty-five years of Mama’s Gun and to preview her upcoming album, Abi and Alan, produced in collaboration with The Alchemist.

The event wasn’t your typical album listening party—it was a spiritual and sensory experience. Badu invited attendees to slow down, tune in, and experience sound as a form of shared consciousness. The session emphasized the power of presence and attention in an era dominated by distraction, allowing participants to connect not only with her music but also with themselves and one another.

Badu revealed that she quit all substances the day of the Berlin ceremony to protect her vocal cords and maintain spiritual clarity—a testament to her dedication to both her craft and her wellbeing. Her upcoming project, Abi and Alan, has faced delays but is now said to be in “full gestation,” signaling that her creative process remains deeply intentional and organic.

Beyond her legendary career as a musician, Badu continues to embrace her roles as a midwife, death doula, Reiki master, and holistic health practitioner—embodying a multidimensional approach to art, healing, and human connection.

Through experiences like the Berlin session, Badu reminds the world that music can be more than sound—it can be ceremony, meditation, and transformation.

