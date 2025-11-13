Mariah Carey Demo Tape Heads To Auction

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Rare 1988 Mariah Carey Demo Tape Headed to Auction

A rare piece of music history is hitting the auction block — a 1988 demo tape from Mariah Carey, recorded before she ever signed a record deal. The tape will be auctioned by Wax Poetics in New York City and is being hailed as an extraordinary find from the earliest days of Carey’s career.

According to the auction house, “As far as we know, this is the only time one of these has ever come up for auction.”

In the mid-’80s, Carey was a young, working-class singer-songwriter crafting songs that would eventually launch her into superstardom. This demo, handed personally to producer Arthur Baker at a Christmas party in 1988, features unreleased and early versions of tracks that later appeared on her 1990 self-titled debut album — the project that introduced the world to her powerhouse vocals and timeless hits.

Now, decades later, the rediscovered demo has become one of the most sought-after recordings among collectors and fans alike, symbolizing the raw beginnings of one of the most successful and influential artists in modern music history.